Ukrainian Border Guard Service launches operation against illegal immigrants on border with Belarus

Operation Polissia has begun on the Ukrainian border with Belarus; the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service is coordinating the operation along with the National Guard, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other agencies.

"This is a continuation of measures aimed to enhance security and protection of the Ukrainian border, to prevent a migrant crisis, and to counter illegal activities," the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

Service first deputy head Volodymyr Nikiforenko said that the risk of a migrant crisis and rerouting of illegal immigrants towards Ukraine remained on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, which is why border security is tightening.

The main goal of the operation is to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the border, Nikiforenko said, adding that the efforts of every agency were being coordinated.

Reinforced border details will be protecting the border, and forces and hardware will be enhanced to block possible attempts of illegal immigrants at breaking through the border.

Aircrafts, drones, and technical surveillance systems will be actively used in the course of patrols and border monitoring.

It is also planned to significantly tighten border control along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Roadblocks will be placed on motorways in the border area, main routes to the state border will be patrolled, bus and rail terminals will be checked, and preventive measures will be taken in populated localities along the border, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said.