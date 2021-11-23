Facts

13:11 23.11.2021

Main Intelligence Directorate reports on increase of combat readiness of Russian troops in ORDLO

Main Intelligence Directorate reports on increase of combat readiness of Russian troops in ORDLO

The Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is increasing the combat readiness of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"On November 22, large-scale command and staff training with the involvement of a mobilization reserve, units of law enforcement agencies and occupation administrations began in formations and units 1 (Donetsk) and 2 (Luhansk) of the AK. The control over the conduct of exercises is carried out by the complex commission of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces," the message published on Facebook says.

It specifies that the exercise is accompanied by the intensification of the activities of the Russian propaganda media to prepare another fake material to discredit the units of the Joint Forces.

