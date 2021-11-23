Facts

Health Minister announces acceleration of current COVID-19 wave decline

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced the acceleration of decline of the current wave of COVID-19.

"The identified cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations show an acceleration of the decline: -20% and -19% per week, respectively. The death rate also shows the first signs of beginning of decline: -3% in the last week," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Liashko also noted "the beginning of unloading of the medical system."

"The reserve of free beds with oxygen has increased to 33,500," he said.

At the same time, Liashko stressed the need to maintain a high rate of vaccination.

"Ukraine is approaching the World Health Organization's vaccination target of 40% of the adult population by the end of 2021," he said.

According to the Minister, Ukraine continues to maintain the rate of vaccination at about 250,000 vaccinations on average per day. A total of ten million Ukrainians have already completed a full course of vaccination.

Tags: #health #covid_19
