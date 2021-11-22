Facts

10:34 22.11.2021

Saakashvili's physician says ex-president might need services of psychologist, psychiatrist

2 min read
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili might need services of a psychologist and a psychiatrist in the course of his treatment, Saakashvili's physician Nikoloz Kipshidze said.

"I believe that it is necessary to engage a psychologist and a psychiatrist," Kipshidze told reporters after visiting Saakashvili at a military hospital in Gori where the former president was transferred from a prison infirmary.

The doctor said that assistance of foreign specialists might be required to evaluate Saakashvili's condition.

"There is no imminent threat but I can't say that the risk is gone and everything is fine. We should wait and see what happens next. [...] He continues to receive therapy, general weakness and headaches persist, and blood pressure is unstable," Kipshidze said, speaking of the condition of his patient.

The first day of withdrawal from the hunger strike passed normally, yet doctors are concerned about Saakashvili's neurological condition, and the arrival of neurologists is expected in the coming days, he said.

"As you are aware, such patients suffer from a post-traumatic syndrome, which requires a particular, very complex treatment and rehabilitation course," Kipshidze said.

Saakashvili feels calmer in the hospital than he did in the prison infirmary, he is grateful to hospital physicians, and believes there is a big difference between the two institutions.

The only problem was a window in the hospital room: Saakashvili insisted that sunlight enter the room and the window open at least one centimeter, Kipshidze said, adding that the problem was solved in the end.

Saakashvili, former Georgian president and currently a citizen of Ukraine, secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and put in jail in the city of Rustavi soon afterwards, where he declared a hunger strike.

On November 8, he was transferred to the prison infirmary in Tbilisi's Gldani district without the consent of his lawyers and family.

Saakashvili was transferred to a military hospital in Gori on November 20, and he stopped his hunger strike.

Saakashvili has been convicted in Georgia in absentia in several criminal cases and is being treated as a suspect in some others. He has described his detention as unlawful and the charges brought against him as falsified.

Tags: #health #saakashvili
