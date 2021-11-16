Facts

11:05 16.11.2021

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 21,914 recoveries and 838 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over 21 million shots have been administered since the beginning of vaccination for COVID-19 in Ukraine. Over the past day, November 15, Ukraine has recorded 16,308 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,168 children and 327 medical workers), while 268,088 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 102,908 people who received their first shot and 165,180 who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,264 persons have been hospitalized, 838 have died, and 21,914 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.245 million coronavirus infections, including 2.664 million recoveries and 77,985 deaths.

A total of 12.332 million people have been vaccinated, including 12.332 million who have received their first shot and 8.887 million who have completed their vaccination. As many as 21.219 million shots have been administered to date.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 16.11.2021
All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

14:42 16.11.2021
UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

09:51 16.11.2021
UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

09:30 16.11.2021
Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

17:33 15.11.2021
Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

16:57 15.11.2021
Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

10:43 15.11.2021
Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

09:32 15.11.2021
Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

LATEST

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD