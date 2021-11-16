Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 21,914 recoveries and 838 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over 21 million shots have been administered since the beginning of vaccination for COVID-19 in Ukraine. Over the past day, November 15, Ukraine has recorded 16,308 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,168 children and 327 medical workers), while 268,088 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 102,908 people who received their first shot and 165,180 who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,264 persons have been hospitalized, 838 have died, and 21,914 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.245 million coronavirus infections, including 2.664 million recoveries and 77,985 deaths.

A total of 12.332 million people have been vaccinated, including 12.332 million who have received their first shot and 8.887 million who have completed their vaccination. As many as 21.219 million shots have been administered to date.