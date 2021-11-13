Washington contacts Moscow on situation at Ukraine's border – White House

Washington has been in contact with Russian officials regarding tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said at a White House briefing on Friday, November 12.

"In recent week, and certainly days, we have extensive interactions with our European allies and partners, including Ukraine [...]. We have also held discussions with Russian officials about Ukraine and U.S.-Russian relations generally," Psaki said.

Earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the United States is concerned about the movement of Russian troops in the border area with Ukraine and calls on Moscow to clarify its intentions.