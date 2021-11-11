Blinken: Should Russia attempt to use energy as weapon, commit further aggression against Ukraine, US and Germany to take appropriate action

If Russia tries to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggression against Ukraine, the United States and Germany will take appropriate action, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, we are committed and Germany is committed to taking appropriate action," Blinken said at a press conference, following the meeting of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington on Wednesday.

He said there is a very important joint statement by the United States and Germany, which concerns Nord Stream 2, energy security and the efforts they are making to strengthen Ukraine's position.

"We are committed to implementing that agreement. Chancellor Merkel has said publicly that Germany will do everything it can to make it very clear that Nord Stream 2 is not a substitute for the promised transit deliveries through Ukraine, and we are looking to Germany to make good on that commitment," Blinken said.