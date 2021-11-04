Facts

10:12 04.11.2021

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

1 min read
Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

A Ukrainian-language audio guide was launched in the world's largest fortress complex, Prague Castle, with the support of First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the presidential press service said.

"Due to audio guides, we open new cultural spots around the world to Ukrainians, and we give those who want to learn our language the opportunity to hear it. We continue to expand the boundaries," the presidential press service said, citing Zelenska.

The Ukrainian embassy in the Czech Republic worked on the translation of the texts into Ukrainian. The voice of the 32nd audio guide was the Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Bystrushkin, who lives in the Czech Republic.

Prague Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Castle was founded around 880 by the Czech prince Bořivoj from the Přemyslid dynasty. Since that time, it has served as the residence of Czech rulers, and since 1918 of the presidents of the country. On the territory of the Castle there are samples of most of the architectural styles of the last millennium, therefore it is also called a textbook on world architecture and art history.

Tags: #guide
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 22.09.2020
UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

LATEST

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD