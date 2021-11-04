Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

A Ukrainian-language audio guide was launched in the world's largest fortress complex, Prague Castle, with the support of First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, the presidential press service said.

"Due to audio guides, we open new cultural spots around the world to Ukrainians, and we give those who want to learn our language the opportunity to hear it. We continue to expand the boundaries," the presidential press service said, citing Zelenska.

The Ukrainian embassy in the Czech Republic worked on the translation of the texts into Ukrainian. The voice of the 32nd audio guide was the Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Bystrushkin, who lives in the Czech Republic.

Prague Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Castle was founded around 880 by the Czech prince Bořivoj from the Přemyslid dynasty. Since that time, it has served as the residence of Czech rulers, and since 1918 of the presidents of the country. On the territory of the Castle there are samples of most of the architectural styles of the last millennium, therefore it is also called a textbook on world architecture and art history.