UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

KYIV. Sept 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The UkraineInvest office in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office, and the State Property Fund has presented an interactive "investment guide" UkraineInvest Guide with 60 investment projects, which were selected from more than 600 projects.

"In it you will see proposals for both privatization facilities and in the field of agriculture, development and others," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said on Tuesday at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

The guide was created for foreign investors and contains analytics and information on investment facilities in the agricultural and-industrial complex, energy, IT, manufacturing, real estate and infrastructure.

"This should simplify and move the discussion with investors to a new level... It will be updated on a quarterly basis for now, and then even more often," Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko said.

To develop the guide, the UkraineInvest team worked out 650 projects.