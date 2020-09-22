Press Conferences

16:28 22.09.2020

UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

1 min read

KYIV. Sept 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The UkraineInvest office in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office, and the State Property Fund has presented an interactive "investment guide" UkraineInvest Guide with 60 investment projects, which were selected from more than 600 projects.

"In it you will see proposals for both privatization facilities and in the field of agriculture, development and others," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said on Tuesday at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

The guide was created for foreign investors and contains analytics and information on investment facilities in the agricultural and-industrial complex, energy, IT, manufacturing, real estate and infrastructure.

"This should simplify and move the discussion with investors to a new level... It will be updated on a quarterly basis for now, and then even more often," Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko said.

To develop the guide, the UkraineInvest team worked out 650 projects.

Tags: #guide
Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Commission for business protection to hold meeting in Oct – UkraineInvest

Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

MP Derkach reiterates about external control of Ukraine by United States, related corruption

Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

Turkey's Mesa-Dorbud attempting to return own equipment after illegal seizure

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD