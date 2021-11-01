Georgian opposition threatens to hold mass protest in Tbilisi in 1 week

The Georgian opposition intends to open a "broad front" in the coming days to confront the current authorities, Chairman of the United National Movement opposition party Nikanor Melia said at a rally in front of the parliament in Tbilisi on Sunday.

He told a few supporters that in the coming days the leaders of the opposition parties would head to Batumi and Kutaisi, and from there and from other regions they would head to Tbilisi for a "grandiose" protest on Freedom Square next Sunday, November 7.

"We need to resolve a number of serious organizational issues and a little time so that a largescale rally will take place in Tbilisi, on Freedom Square on Sunday. This rally will be special. It will be different from all previous ones. Now I won't talk about this rally in detail," Melia said.

He promised that very soon "power will be transferred to the people."