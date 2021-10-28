Today, Ukraine is one of the most attractive countries for Israel in terms of real estate. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the conference «Investing in the real estate market of Ukraine: profits and risks», which was held in the mode of the Kyiv-Tel Aviv teleconference.

«We and our co-organizers have planned to hold this event to dispel caution and provide the most objective and relevant information on all aspects of investing in projects in Ukraine», - he said.

The head of the Embassy stressed the great interest of Israeli business representatives in this event, which aims to attract Israeli investors to the Ukrainian real estate market and create opportunities to commercialize Israeli investments in the real estate sector of Ukraine with a profit of 10% per annum.

«I am especially pleased to emphasize the lively interest of Israeli business representatives. We plan not to stop there and will acquaint Israel with new promising areas of cooperation with Ukraine», - he added.