Facts

17:35 28.10.2021

Ukrainian real estate is attractive to Israeli investors - The Ambassador Korniychuk

1 min read

Today, Ukraine is one of the most attractive countries for Israel in terms of real estate. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the conference «Investing in the real estate market of Ukraine: profits and risks», which was held in the mode of the Kyiv-Tel Aviv teleconference.

«We and our co-organizers have planned to hold this event to dispel caution and provide the most objective and relevant information on all aspects of investing in projects in Ukraine», - he said.

The head of the Embassy stressed the great interest of Israeli business representatives in this event, which aims to attract Israeli investors to the Ukrainian real estate market and create opportunities to commercialize Israeli investments in the real estate sector of Ukraine with a profit of 10% per annum.

«I am especially pleased to emphasize the lively interest of Israeli business representatives. We plan not to stop there and will acquaint Israel with new promising areas of cooperation with Ukraine», - he added.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response sets 'red' level on COVID-19 in Kyiv from Nov 1

Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response sets 'red' level on COVID-19 in Kyiv from Nov 1

Kyiv toughens quarantine restrictions from Nov 1 – Klitschko

Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Klitschko asking govt to transfer Kyiv to 'red' zone on COVID-19

Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

Up to 2 thousand Ukrainian builders will receive the right to employment in Israel - The Embassy

SBU prevents illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine since early 2021

Kyiv is on threshold of 'red' zone - Kyiv authorities

Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD