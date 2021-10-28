Up to 2 thousand Ukrainian builders will receive the right to employment in Israel - The Embassy

Ensuring the rights and social protection of Ukrainians who have the right to work in Israel, as well as attracting additional specialists and Ukraine were the subject of a meeting between Ukrainian Ambassador to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the head of the Federation of Construction and Wood Industry of Israel Yitzhak Moyal. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«There was an acquaintance with the organizational structure of trade unions of the State of Israel, areas of cooperation with trade unions of Ukraine. The high level of cooperation with Ukrainian partners was stated. During the conversation, the greatest attention was paid to ensuring the rights and social protection of Ukrainian citizens who have the right to employment in Israel. As of October 2021, about 1,250 Ukrainian builders work in Israel», - the statement reads.

The Embassy notes that the Israeli government has decided to involve an additional 2,000 specialists from Ukraine.

«In this context, on November 8-11, with the direct participation of Israeli examiners, a test and selection procedure will be held at the Kyiv Regional Higher Vocational School of Construction», - the statement said.

The parties stated that the existence of clear and transparent rules for attracting labor from Ukraine hinders illegal labor migration to Israel.