Facts

12:12 26.10.2021

Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

Some 13 regions to reach 'red' level of COVID-19 epidemic danger - Liashko

A total of 13 regions will be included in the "red" level of epidemic danger for COVID-19, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Today, in Rivne and Mykolaiv regions, a 'red' level of epidemic danger has been introduced. At the next meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, a decision will be made to transfer five more regions to the 'red' zone: Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions. Also, the 'red' level remains on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Sumy and Kherson regions. This will be already 13 regions in the 'red' level of epidemic danger," he said.

Liashko said that according to the experience of the spring wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the average period of the region's stay in the "red" zone was 37 days.

Tags: #liashko #covid_19
