Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, some 14 violations of the ceasefire were recorded by Russian-occupation forces, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded. Since the beginning of the day, one shelling has been recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

"Over the past day, on October 20, Russian-occupation forces did 14 ceasefire violations, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. As a result of enemy fire, one member of the Joint Force Operation was wounded. The soldier is in a hospital. His condition of health is satisfactory," the JFO said in the morning report on the Facebook page on Thursday.

In particular, at Berezove, the enemy fired from small arms. Near Krasnohorivka the occupation forces fired from 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms. In the direction of Zolote-4, the enemy fired three times using 120 mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. The enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske three times from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. Near Troyitsk, the enemy opened fire from 82 mm mortars. In the direction of Prychepylivka, the occupation forces fired from small arms. At Novotoshkivske, fire was opened from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. In the area of ​​Novoselivka Druha and Verkhniotoretske, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, with the help of which he dropped the VOG-25.

In addition, in Donetsk region, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded passing through the contact line.

"As of 07.00 on October 21, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded by Russian-occupation forces," the headquarters said.

In the area of ​​Luhansk, the enemy fired from small arms.