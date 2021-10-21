Facts

09:22 21.10.2021

Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

2 min read
Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, some 14 violations of the ceasefire were recorded by Russian-occupation forces, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded. Since the beginning of the day, one shelling has been recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

"Over the past day, on October 20, Russian-occupation forces did 14 ceasefire violations, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. As a result of enemy fire, one member of the Joint Force Operation was wounded. The soldier is in a hospital. His condition of health is satisfactory," the JFO said in the morning report on the Facebook page on Thursday.

In particular, at Berezove, the enemy fired from small arms. Near Krasnohorivka the occupation forces fired from 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms. In the direction of Zolote-4, the enemy fired three times using 120 mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. The enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske three times from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. Near Troyitsk, the enemy opened fire from 82 mm mortars. In the direction of Prychepylivka, the occupation forces fired from small arms. At Novotoshkivske, fire was opened from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. In the area of ​​Novoselivka Druha and Verkhniotoretske, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, with the help of which he dropped the VOG-25.

In addition, in Donetsk region, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded passing through the contact line.

"As of 07.00 on October 21, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded by Russian-occupation forces," the headquarters said.

In the area of ​​Luhansk, the enemy fired from small arms.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 20.10.2021
Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

11:19 20.10.2021
European Commission announces allocation of additional EUR 3.5 mln in humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas

European Commission announces allocation of additional EUR 3.5 mln in humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas

13:59 19.10.2021
Russia starts war in Donbas, hinders peaceful settlement of conflict – US Secretary of Defense

Russia starts war in Donbas, hinders peaceful settlement of conflict – US Secretary of Defense

10:22 19.10.2021
OSCE Mission resumes activities from its base in Horlivka

OSCE Mission resumes activities from its base in Horlivka

11:47 16.10.2021
As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

11:55 15.10.2021
Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

14:36 14.10.2021
Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

10:05 08.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:35 05.10.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:32 30.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Kyiv's court arrests ex-PM Azarov in absentia on suspicion of treason

Sumy region to enter 'red zone' of epidemic danger from Oct 23

PM: We have no plans to introduce full lockdown throughout the country

Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

LATEST

Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Kyiv on verge of 'red zone', 98% of hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated - Klitschko

Kyiv's court arrests ex-PM Azarov in absentia on suspicion of treason

Sumy region to enter 'red zone' of epidemic danger from Oct 23

Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

PM: We have no plans to introduce full lockdown throughout the country

Over 50% of Ukrainians believe Zelensky has offshore accounts abroad – poll

Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Ukraine records 18,913 new COVID-19 cases, 495 related deaths in past 24 hours

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD