Facts

09:31 20.10.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman has been wounded in Donbas. Over the past day, eight violations of the ceasefire regime by Russian mercenaries have been recorded, and one since Wednesday midnight, the press center of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"As a result of enemy fire, one member of the Joint Forces has been wounded. The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance and evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the information of the Ukrainian military, the enemy violated the ceasefire eight times over the past 24 hours on October 19, and four times with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

In the vicinity of Avdiyivka, Russian mercenaries fired from automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers.

Near Zaitseve, the enemy fired from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. The Ukrainian positions near Hranytne and Lopaskyne were fired upon from 120mm mortars.

Near Kateynivka, the enemy fired twice, using 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

Not far from Vodiane, in Pryazovia area, Russian mercenaries fired 82-mm mortars.

JFO positions near Verkhniotoretske came under fire from automatic and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

"Our defenders opened fire in response to armed provocations of the enemy without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the headquarters stressed.

"As of 7:00 on October 20, one violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded. Near Berezove, the enemy fired from small arms," the report says.

Tags: #wounded #soldier
