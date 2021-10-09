Facts

11:23 09.10.2021

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

Georgia's ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili has made an appeal to the international community from his prison cell, saying he is held prisoner by the current Georgian administration.

"I was detained on October 1 under a sentence that no one in the world recognizes, and also in connection with two cases that are being considered. Under the Georgian legislation, I had to be tried immediately on the cases that are being considered, but nine days have passed and there is no trial. My lawyer was told there will be no legal proceedings for several weeks," Saakashvili said in his appeal, which was published in the Georgian media.

Saakashvili said he believes that by not holding a trial the authorities are trying to prevent his pubic speech before the second round of the local election, which will take place on October 30.

"I hope that you (the international community) will pay attention to the case of my illegal imprisonment," Saakashvili said.

Tags: #saakashvili #prisoner
Interfax-Ukraine
