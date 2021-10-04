Facts

15:46 04.10.2021

Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

The medical company Adonis has begun implementing a strategy for the development of its franchise network.

General Director of the company Vitaliy Hyrin told Interfax-Ukraine that the strategy is being implemented in two formats – a medical center and points for collection of laboratory tests.

"We have two options: a small medical center with an outpatient appointment, or a collection point – a manipulation room. They will work under our Adonis brand and comply with all the rules and requirements of corporate culture. At the same time, we will control our franchisees," he said.

According to Hyrin, Adons has already attracted three franchise partners to open a large medical center with surgery and two collection points. By the end of the year, it is planned to open up to ten collection points in different regions of the country.

Answering the question of who can be the Adonis franchisee, Hyrin said that it can be "both people from medicine, as well as people from outside the healthcare sector, whom we are ready to accompany and to help."

"Among our potential franchisees may be medical workers, for example, a doctor who wants to open his office, or a medical facility. We are ready to help at any stage, from obtaining a license to supporting operational activities. Also, our franchisees can be owners of premises who want to develop a medical business in them. In this case, we are ready to help with all medical issues. The only condition: our partner must understand that he will be engaged in the development of his business, this is not about making passive investments," he said.

Adonis is a network of private full-cycle medical centers for adults and children.

The private clinic Adonis was established over 20 years ago. Its network includes ten branches in Kyiv and the region, including two of its own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory. In the branches of the clinic, doctors conduct appointments in 60 medical directions.

