Adonis doesn't stop working since late Feb, resumes work of clinics – CEO

Since the end of February, Adonis Medical Group has not stopped working, and is currently resuming the work of clinics, Adonis general director Vitaliy Hyrin told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that during this time the clinic branches in Podil and Sofiyivska Borschahivka, as well as emergency ambulances, worked around the clock.

In addition, from April 8, the maternity hospital of the network resumed work on the left bank.

"On May 9, we plan to open a maternity hospital on the right bank at the Shalimov branch. Currently, all branches are operating, except for the maternity hospital in Buzova, which was significantly damaged by shelling, as well as the branch in Bucha," he said.

Hyrin noted a significant increase in the number of requests for medical help in recent years.

"In early March, there was a strong decline, but from mid-March and in April, the number of visits to Adonis clinics increased by 2.5 times and continues to grow," he said.

According to Hyrin, the main specialties for patients are gynecology, pregnancy management, childbirth, prenatal and general ultrasound, sampling, pediatrics and therapy.

He also said that a significant number of Adonis patients are not located in Kyiv and are being consulted online.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children founded over 20 years ago. It includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.

In the branches of the clinic, doctors treat patients in 66 medical specialties.