Economy

12:57 28.04.2022

Adonis doesn't stop working since late Feb, resumes work of clinics – CEO

2 min read
Adonis doesn't stop working since late Feb, resumes work of clinics – CEO

Since the end of February, Adonis Medical Group has not stopped working, and is currently resuming the work of clinics, Adonis general director Vitaliy Hyrin told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that during this time the clinic branches in Podil and Sofiyivska Borschahivka, as well as emergency ambulances, worked around the clock.

In addition, from April 8, the maternity hospital of the network resumed work on the left bank.

"On May 9, we plan to open a maternity hospital on the right bank at the Shalimov branch. Currently, all branches are operating, except for the maternity hospital in Buzova, which was significantly damaged by shelling, as well as the branch in Bucha," he said.

Hyrin noted a significant increase in the number of requests for medical help in recent years.

"In early March, there was a strong decline, but from mid-March and in April, the number of visits to Adonis clinics increased by 2.5 times and continues to grow," he said.

According to Hyrin, the main specialties for patients are gynecology, pregnancy management, childbirth, prenatal and general ultrasound, sampling, pediatrics and therapy.

He also said that a significant number of Adonis patients are not located in Kyiv and are being consulted online.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children founded over 20 years ago. It includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.

In the branches of the clinic, doctors treat patients in 66 medical specialties.

Tags: #adonis #hyrin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 12.04.2022
Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

12:39 04.03.2022
Online doctor's consultation FREE OF CHARGE!

Online doctor's consultation FREE OF CHARGE!

10:45 23.11.2021
People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

10:03 23.11.2021
Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

15:46 04.10.2021
Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

22:25 30.08.2021
Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

16:11 30.08.2021
Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

10:58 18.08.2021
International squash tournament in Odesa to gather 150 athletes from over ten countries

International squash tournament in Odesa to gather 150 athletes from over ten countries

08:57 07.07.2021
Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

16:49 17.06.2021
Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives official status in ENTSO-E

UK cancels duties on goods from Ukraine – press release

Energoatom receives permission to commission spent nuclear fuel storage

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

'Net' sale of currency by NBU this week reaches maximum since start of war

LATEST

Manufacturers of electric harnesses for French Nexans cars in Ukraine return from 85% to 100% capacity

Antimonopoly Committee orders Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities to cancel admission of Swiss Stadler to purchase of 18 trams for Dnipro, Kryvy Rih

NBU buys UAH 10 bln of war bonds in fourth such purchase

NBU denies existence of mass appeals regarding problems with receipt of payments from abroad

ZFP reduces output by 13% in Jan-March

Zaporizhia NPP switches to supplying only its own needs due to damage to 330 kV transmission line

Rada registers bill restricting import of medicines produced in Russia, Belarus

About 23,000 km of roads destroyed due to war, damage to road infrastructure comes to UAH 900 bln - Ukravtodor

EBA surveys 134 companies, 54% of them continue to pay salaries in full

Over 1,000 new jobs created in Lviv region as result of business relocation due to war

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD