Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in shelling by Russia-led forces, according to a summary on the Joint Forces Operations page.

"Since the beginning of the day, on September 30, the Russian occupation forces have violated the ceasefire three times, once using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. At Novotoshkivske, enemy armed formations carried out targeted shelling of the positions of our defenders from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. The occupants fired from the artillery of 122 mm caliber," the message on Facebook says.

Also, Russia-led forces fired from automatic easel grenade launchers in the direction of Popasna settlement.

"As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded, incompatible with life. The command and personnel of the Joint Forces expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hero who died for Ukraine," the Joint Forces headquarters said.