11:14 18.09.2021

Some 6,234 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 1,763 people recover, 79 die in Ukraine – Health Ministry

As of Saturday morning, 6,234 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 1,763 people recovered, 79 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"For the day on September 17, 2021, some 6,234 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which children - 689, health workers - 89). Also over the past day hospitalized people amounted to 1,719, deaths – 79, recovered - 1,763 persons," the ministry said on Telegram.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
