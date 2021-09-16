Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at Schastia, head of local military-civil administration wounded

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Thursday morning fired mortars at the settlement of Schastia, as a result of which Head of the local military-civil administration Oleksandr Dunets was wounded.

"On September 16, 2021, from 06:40 to 07:50, from the positions of the Russian armed formations, which are located in the Vesela Hora region, the settlement of Schastia was shelled with the use of 120 mm and 82 mm mortars. As a result of the shelling, a civilian was wounded by shrapnel and a craniocerebral injury, whose condition is assessed as satisfactory," the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Facebook.

It is clarified that during the verification of the consequences of the aforementioned shelling by the observation group of the Ukrainian side of the JCCC, the fact of damage to a private house at 2b/15 Enerhetykiv Street was established and documented.

"The roof of the house, walls, windows and civilian vehicles were damaged from a burst of 120 mm mines," the JFO headquarters said.

They said the Ukrainian side of the JCCC reported to the OSCE SMM about all violations of the ceasefire, providing comprehensive evidence of the crimes.

"In the event of further aggravation of the situation and non-observance of the ceasefire by the Russian armed formations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserve the right to provide an adequate response with the involvement of the forces and means permitted by the Minsk agreements," the headquarters said.

Later, the press service of Schastia territorial community on Facebook said the wounded civilian was the head of the local military-civilian administration.

"As a result of the shelling, Oleksandr Dunets, head of Schastia military-civil administration, was wounded, now his health is satisfactory," the JFO said.

The press service of the community adds that law enforcement agencies are currently working at the scene.