Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

"Ukraine recorded 3,332 new cases of COVID-19 (including 364 children and 58 medical workers) over the past day, September 13, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 718 persons were hospitalized, 97 died, and 1,404 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.321 million COVID-19 infections, including 2.223 million recoveries and 54,457 deaths.