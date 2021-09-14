Facts

11:22 14.09.2021

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 3,332 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 1,404 recoveries and 97 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine recorded 3,332 new cases of COVID-19 (including 364 children and 58 medical workers) over the past day, September 13, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 718 persons were hospitalized, 97 died, and 1,404 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.321 million COVID-19 infections, including 2.223 million recoveries and 54,457 deaths.

