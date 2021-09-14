Facts

10:21 14.09.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire 12 times, one soldier was killed, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, September 13, some 12 ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area. As a result of enemy shelling, one member of the Joint Forces received an injury incompatible with life," the headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

In particular, over the past day near Zaitseve, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from automatic easel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Verkhniotoretske, the occupation forces fired from 120 caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In the direction of New York, the enemy fired from artillery systems with a caliber of 122 mm. In the area of ​​Zolote-4, the occupation fighters opened fire on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Katerynivka Russian-occupation forces used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Novooleksandrivka, the enemy three times carried out numerous shelling of Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Near Prychepylivka, the Russian-occupation forces fired twice from large-caliber machine guns, small arms and 82-caliber mortars. In the direction of Popasna, the enemy fired twice from large-caliber machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

The headquarters also said that as of 07:00 on September 14, no violations of the ceasefire were recorded.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the representatives of the OSCE Mission about all the facts of violations by the Russian-occupation forces, using the established coordination mechanism," the headquarters said.

Tags: #killed #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:40 14.09.2021
Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

11:32 11.09.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

09:32 09.09.2021
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

12:27 06.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

11:15 04.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

10:24 03.09.2021
Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

09:23 31.08.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

18:23 30.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

12:40 30.08.2021
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

11:06 30.08.2021
Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

LATEST

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

Health Ministry proposes not to extend restrictions of 'yellow', 'red' zones to facilities where staff, visitors have COVID certificates

IC investigating Wagner PMC seeking interview with Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba– MP Bezuhla

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

Klitschko hopes there to be no need to introduce lockdown in Kyiv

McDonald's intends to open restaurants in Kropyvnytsky, Chernivtsi, Uzhgorod – Development director

Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD