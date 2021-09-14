Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire 12 times, one soldier was killed, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, September 13, some 12 ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area. As a result of enemy shelling, one member of the Joint Forces received an injury incompatible with life," the headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

In particular, over the past day near Zaitseve, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from automatic easel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Verkhniotoretske, the occupation forces fired from 120 caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In the direction of New York, the enemy fired from artillery systems with a caliber of 122 mm. In the area of ​​Zolote-4, the occupation fighters opened fire on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Katerynivka Russian-occupation forces used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Novooleksandrivka, the enemy three times carried out numerous shelling of Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Near Prychepylivka, the Russian-occupation forces fired twice from large-caliber machine guns, small arms and 82-caliber mortars. In the direction of Popasna, the enemy fired twice from large-caliber machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

The headquarters also said that as of 07:00 on September 14, no violations of the ceasefire were recorded.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the representatives of the OSCE Mission about all the facts of violations by the Russian-occupation forces, using the established coordination mechanism," the headquarters said.