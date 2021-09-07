Facts

14:47 07.09.2021

Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

1 min read
Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

Ukraine received $35.8 million in non-repayable financial assistance from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) to finance the country's urgent needs related to coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and its impact on the spread of socially dangerous diseases.

According to the Health Ministry, under this grant, Ukraine will be able to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), organize activities to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 for HIV and tuberculosis programs, and expand the coverage of activities to strengthen the main components of health systems, such as national laboratory networks, supply chains, and others.

Within the period of 2021-2023 in Ukraine, the Global Fund program entitled "Accelerating progress in reducing the burden of tuberculosis and HIV infection in Ukraine" is being implemented in the amount of almost $135 million.

Moreover, in 2020, Ukraine received an additional $10.8 million from the Global Fund to support efforts to combat HIV and tuberculosis amid the spread of COVID-19, which are now being implemented within the existing programs.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:55 07.09.2021
Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

11:17 07.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

17:33 06.09.2021
Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

09:29 06.09.2021
Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

17:13 04.09.2021
Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

13:41 04.09.2021
Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

21:36 03.09.2021
Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

14:51 03.09.2021
Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

LATEST

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Seven Ukrainians injured in road accident in Poland

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD