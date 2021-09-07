Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

Ukraine received $35.8 million in non-repayable financial assistance from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) to finance the country's urgent needs related to coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and its impact on the spread of socially dangerous diseases.

According to the Health Ministry, under this grant, Ukraine will be able to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), organize activities to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 for HIV and tuberculosis programs, and expand the coverage of activities to strengthen the main components of health systems, such as national laboratory networks, supply chains, and others.

Within the period of 2021-2023 in Ukraine, the Global Fund program entitled "Accelerating progress in reducing the burden of tuberculosis and HIV infection in Ukraine" is being implemented in the amount of almost $135 million.

Moreover, in 2020, Ukraine received an additional $10.8 million from the Global Fund to support efforts to combat HIV and tuberculosis amid the spread of COVID-19, which are now being implemented within the existing programs.