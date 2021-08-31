Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena arrived on a working visit to Washington (the United States) at the invitation of U.S. leader Joseph Biden.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service, the agenda of the visit includes a one-on-one meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the United States and in an expanded composition of delegations.

A number of important meetings of Zelensky with the U.S. officials will also take place.

As scheduled, representatives of Ukraine and the United States will sign a number of documents.

The visit program is designed for several days and will cover a number of cities on the East and West coasts of the United States.

In turn, Olena Zelenska announced her intention to launch a Ukrainian-language audio guide at the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington Mount Vernon and a meeting with Power women. She also reported on the opening of the "Ukrainian House," a visit to the Holocaust Museum, working meetings at Stanford University and at the San Francisco Department of Education, and a visit to the De Young art gallery.

"Each event of these active days is an opportunity, prospects and exchange for the United States and Ukraine. I am sure that due to the 'soft power' of cultural diplomacy, we will become even closer, and our connection will strengthen," Zelenska said.