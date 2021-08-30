Facts

11:38 30.08.2021

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov says that Ukraine adheres to its obligations to comply with the ceasefire in Donbas, but will not remain silent in response to violations of agreements.

"Recently we have seen an aggravation [...] Everyone remembers Avdiyivka. Unfortunately, both yesterday and the day before yesterday we saw again shelling, violations of the agreements that were taken by all parties to the process. But only Ukraine fulfills its obligations, today it really adheres to what was achieved in Minsk, agreements to end the shelling and the hostilities," Razumkov said on Monday in Donetsk region.

"But we will definitely not be silent, and we will defend ourselves and our servicemen and citizens who today have to live in such conditions. And I am sure we will do everything that will depend on us, on the army, on the military-civil administration," the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament said.

As reported, Razumkov is on a working trip in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation on Monday.

On Saturday, August 28, Russian-led forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire 18 times. As a result of shelling in the Avdiyivka area, ten Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and received combat injuries. The wounded are in medical institutions, their state of health is satisfactory.

