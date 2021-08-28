Facts

15:46 28.08.2021

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

As a result of shelling by the Russian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force three Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, according to the task force command.

"As a result of the shelling, three servicemen received shrapnel wounds. After providing first aid, the wounded were transported to a hospital. Their state of health is satisfactory," according to a statement on Facebook.

Ukrainian units opened fire in response and stopped the enemy's fire activity. The situation is under control.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the enemy's actions through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

