Facts

17:42 24.08.2021

Any change in status of Crimea, Sevastopol is not, not to be recognized, Russia's attempts to legitimize temporary occupation, illegal seizure unacceptable - Crimean Platform declaration

4 min read
Any change in status of Crimea, Sevastopol is not, not to be recognized, Russia's attempts to legitimize temporary occupation, illegal seizure unacceptable - Crimean Platform declaration

Participants of the Crimean Platform, whose summit was held in Kyiv on Monday, August 24, welcome the necessary joint diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, according to a joint declaration of the participants of the international Crimean Platform.

"[Participants] emphasize that any change in the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as an integral part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine is not and will not be recognized, and that Russia's attempts to legitimize the temporary occupation and illegal seizure are unacceptable," the declaration, published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Monday, said.

The participants also confirm their determination to maintain pressure on Russia to end Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and restore Ukraine's control over this territory, welcome the creation of the National Office of the Crimean Platform by Ukraine, welcome the creation of the International Expert Network of the Crimean Platform, taking into account the support of its activities, and offer international and national non-governmental organizations, think tanks and the expert community to join the activities of this network.

The document also states that the participants of the Crimean Platform expect the return of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Ukraine and the restoration of their autonomous status, as provided by the Constitution of Ukraine, and declare their support for the inhabitants of this territory in the restoration of their rights and freedoms, enshrined in Constitution of Ukraine, and improving the socio-economic situation on the peninsula.

In addition, the participants of the Crimean Platform call on the Russian Federation to join constructive participation in the activities of the International Crimean Platform aimed at ending the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The document states that the participants of the International Crimean Platform condemn the continuing violations and abuses and systemic unlawful restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms to which the inhabitants of Crimea are subjected, such as the right to peaceful assembly, the right to freedom of opinion and freedom of expression, religion or belief, the right to freedom of association, restrictions on the ability to seek, receive and impart information, as well as obstruction and intimidation that journalists, human rights defenders and lawyers.

The participants of the International Crimean Platform decided to create the International Crimean Platform as a consultative and coordinating format with a view to peacefully ending the temporary occupation by the Russian Federation of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and to restore Ukraine's control over this territory in full compliance with international law.

They also decided to continue implementing the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation.

In addition, the declaration emphasizes that the participants of the Crimean Platform decided to consider the introduction of further political, diplomatic and restrictive measures against the Russian Federation, if this is provided for by the legal system of each participant of the Platform and in accordance with the relevant procedures, when necessary and if Russia's actions require it.

"[The participants of the International Crimean Platform decided] to confront new challenges and hybrid threats that are constantly changing, caused by the ongoing militarization of Crimea, and to support joint efforts to increase resilience to these threats in the context of growing threats to security and stability in the Black Sea region," the document says.

Tags: #crimea_platform #declaration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:51 23.08.2021
Inaugural summit of Crimea Platform starts in Kyiv

Inaugural summit of Crimea Platform starts in Kyiv

10:54 19.08.2021
Forty-four states, organizations to become founders of Crimea platform, 14 heads of state to come to founding summit – Kuleba

Forty-four states, organizations to become founders of Crimea platform, 14 heads of state to come to founding summit – Kuleba

12:57 15.07.2021
Rada approves Budget Declaration for 2022-2024

Rada approves Budget Declaration for 2022-2024

10:08 15.06.2021
Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

18:41 14.06.2021
NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

14:33 03.06.2021
Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

12:50 03.06.2021
Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

14:26 03.05.2021
Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

18:18 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

17:43 15.04.2021
Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

LATEST

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD