11:05 23.08.2021

Ukraine registers 610 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 610 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 434 recoveries and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 610 new cases of COVID-19 (including 33 children and three medical workers) over the past day, August 22, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 425 persons were hospitalized, 17 died, and 434 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,275,171 coronavirus cases, including 2,201,433 recoveries and 53,474 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
