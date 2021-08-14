Facts

11:35 14.08.2021

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas again violated the ceasefire and fired two times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, two soldiers have been wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"As a result of enemy shelling, two soldiers received shrapnel wounds. The soldiers are in a hospital. The health of one of the wounded is moderate, the other is in a satisfactory condition," the headquarters said.

The zone of responsibility of the North task group was shelled from 122mm artillery systems and 120mm and 82mm mortars.

Ukrainian servicemen opened fire to respond to the shelling.

As of 7:00 am, on August 14, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

