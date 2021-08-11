Facts

11:12 11.08.2021

Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

Since the beginning of 2021, border guards have liquidated the activities of 12 criminal groups involved in smuggling and counterfeiting in eastern Ukraine; 37 criminal proceedings have been launched for criminal activity on the border with the Russian Federation and the demarcation line.

"Thanks to the work of operational-search divisions of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of this year, 23 bases for the accumulation of smuggled and counterfeit goods and 78 points of sale have been identified and liquidated. This mainly concerns excisable goods. In particular, more than 840,000 packs of cigarettes, 43 tonnes of counterfeit alcohol, 1,300 tonnes of counterfeit fuel and equipment for its production were withdrawn from the illegal circulation. The total amount of the seized goods amounted to more than UAH 180 million," the State Border Guard Service reports.

Some 37 criminal proceedings have been launched for committing economic crimes upon motion of border guards of the Eastern Regional Directorate.

"This year, for committing such crimes, four people were convicted and imprisoned for terms of one to three years. Courts also imposed fines in the amount of UAH 119,000," the report said.

Tags: #criminal #border
