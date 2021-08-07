Facts

15:22 07.08.2021

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

The Ukrainian artistic swimming team has won a bronze medal in a team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"The Ukrainian team consisting of Anastasia Savchuk, Marta Fiedina, Ksenia Sydorenko, Maryna and Vlada Aleksiiva, Kateryna Reznik, Alina Shynkarenko and Yelyzaveta Yakhno has added the third place in the technical team event to the third place in the free program event, and in the sum of the two programs has won the historical right to climb the bronze step of the Olympic podium," the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reports.

The winners were the representatives of Russia, the Chinese team was second.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8. The Ukrainian team has already won 17 medals: one gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals.

