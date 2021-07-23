SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed and terminated the activities of the FSB agent network operating in Kherson region, law enforcement officers and officials are among the informants, the press center of the department reports.

"The organizer of the network was a former employee of the regional department of the SBU. He retired from service in 2014 and was recruited by the FSB of the Russian Federation during his departure to the Russian Federation," the message says.

According to the SBU, in order to carry out the tasks of the Russian special service, this person created an extensive agent and information network, to which, in particular, he attracted an SBU officer in Kherson region, employees of the local prosecutor's office and police, an official of the State Emergency Service and a former official of the regional state administration.

"The SBU knows Moscow supervisor of the network. This is a career officer of the FSB of the Russian Federation Vitaly Korol, who specializes in Ukraine. In 2015-2016, he was in the occupied part of Donetsk region as part of the FSB rotational task force under the call sign Mongoose," the report says.

According to the intelligence service, numerous facts of collecting and transmitting information through the closed electronic communication channels previously worked out by the FSB of the Russian Federation have been documented.

"The Russian special services were interested in information with limited access, which concerned the activities of the personnel of the regional department of the SBU, data on regional law enforcement structures, military units and local government bodies. For the information provided, the resident received a monthly monetary reward from the Russian special service," the message says.

During the searches, computer equipment and means of communication with representatives of the FSB, Russian symbols, as well as significant funds in foreign currency were seized from the detainees.

"The resident of the FSB of the Russian Federation and his agent from among the employees of the SBU were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They announced suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason)," the SBU informs.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the results of the check of an employee of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office revealed that he was not involved in the work of Russian agents.

"One of the civil servants - employees of Kherson regional prosecutor's office was also really checked for participation in the agent-information network ... However, according to the results of investigative (search) actions, including secret investigative (search) actions, information about the involvement of prosecutors in the commission of this crime has not been confirmed," the agency's website says.