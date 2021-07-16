U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, acting Chargé d'Affaires of the United States to Ukraine George Kent visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), where he stressed that the United States would continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to protect its territorial integrity and independence.

On July 15, a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, led by U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine George Kent, visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation reported on Facebook.

In particular, during the briefing, Kent and Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko discussed the current security situation in the area of the JFO, the issue of compatibility between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the armies of NATO countries and the implementation of NATO standards in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kent stressed that the United States supports Ukraine in its aspirations to protect its territorial integrity and independence and it would continue to do so, including by providing the necessary material and technical assistance.

He noted that the United States is constantly monitoring the situation in Donbas and remains a reliable partner of Ukraine.

Also, the U.S. diplomats received feedback on the effectiveness of the material and technical assistance that the United States had provided to Ukraine during 2014-2021.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use communication stations, counter-battery radars, ambulances and many other means provided by the U.S. government. This all greatly helps our military in repelling Russian aggression. I express my sincere words of gratitude to the American people for their reliable support and such important help for us," Kravchenko said.

In turn, the U.S. Embassy reported on Twitter that in Donbas Kent discussed with representatives of the JFO and Skhid (East) operational command countering the aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as what the U.S. can do to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The United States calls on the Russian Federation to live up to its Minsk commitments, withdraw its forces, and release all those unjustly detained," the message reads.

In addition, in Kramatorsk, the OSCE SMM briefed Kent on the impact of the conflict in Donbas on the civilian population and the obstacles to their work.

"The U.S. calls on Russia to afford the SMM full freedom of movement throughout all of Ukrainian territory, and remove its forces & hardware from eastern Ukraine," the Embassy said.