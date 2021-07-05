Facts

09:13 05.07.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier died as a result of shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Sunday, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Facebook.

"Russia-occupation forces continue to shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day [July 4], five violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded [...] One soldier from the Joint Forces sustained wounds incompatible with life," the report said.

During shelling, the enemy used grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

"Our defenders opened fire in response to enemy shelling," the headquarters said.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed representatives of the OSCE Mission about the facts of violations by Russia-occupation forces, using the established coordination mechanism.

Pyrotechnic crews of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Sunday cleared more than 1 hectare of the territory and transferred 35 explosive objects for destruction.

Tags: #death #jfo #soldier
