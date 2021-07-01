Kuleba instructs Ukraine's Consulate to work with Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Ukrainian Consulate in Antalya to work with the Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Due to the delay in flights from Ukraine to Turkey, the schedule of flights Antalya-Kyiv and Antalya-Odesa is shifted. Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Consulate of Ukraine in Antalya to interact with the air carrier to provide Ukrainian passengers with food and temporary accommodation in a hotel, to work with the Turkish authorities in order to restoring flights," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Thursday.