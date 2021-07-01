Facts

12:10 01.07.2021

Kuleba instructs Ukraine's Consulate to work with Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya

1 min read
Kuleba instructs Ukraine's Consulate to work with Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Ukrainian Consulate in Antalya to work with the Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Due to the delay in flights from Ukraine to Turkey, the schedule of flights Antalya-Kyiv and Antalya-Odesa is shifted. Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Consulate of Ukraine in Antalya to interact with the air carrier to provide Ukrainian passengers with food and temporary accommodation in a hotel, to work with the Turkish authorities in order to restoring flights," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #antalya
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 01.07.2021
UIA charters to Antalya delayed due to slot problems from Turkey, passengers provided with meals

UIA charters to Antalya delayed due to slot problems from Turkey, passengers provided with meals

12:33 05.11.2018
Ukraine opens honorary consulate in Antalya – Klimkin

Ukraine opens honorary consulate in Antalya – Klimkin

11:54 05.11.2018
We'll create coalition in support of territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

We'll create coalition in support of territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

13:17 12.07.2018
Some 524 stranded tourists return to Ukraine on Thursday morning

Some 524 stranded tourists return to Ukraine on Thursday morning

10:43 05.07.2016
Tourist flow from Ukraine to Antalya 81% up in Jan-June

Tourist flow from Ukraine to Antalya 81% up in Jan-June

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Zelensky sees in Russian society expectation of solutions to end war against Ukraine

LATEST

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

Lekhim Group to supply first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under contract with Crown Agents

Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

All issues regarding Ukraine resolved only in Ukraine, by Ukrainian state - Zelensky on Putin's words about 'external management'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD