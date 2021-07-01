Zelensky sees in Russian society expectation of solutions to end war against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees a clear and large-scale public expectation of decisions in Russian society to end the war against Ukraine, he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"If we take an impartial look at the public sentiment in Russia, then, obviously, we will see a clear and large-scale public expectation of decisions to actually end the war against Ukraine. The Russian people definitely do not want any escalations and bloody expansions," he said.

"We understand very well that there is no desire in Russian society to continue aggression against Ukraine," the president said.