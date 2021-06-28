Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would submit for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent.

"In accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I submit to the Verkhovna Rada the bill on the large coat of arms of Ukraine, and designate it as urgent [...] And first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk will report the bill during its consideration at a plenary session of the parliament," the President said, speaking at a ceremonial session of the Verkhovna Rada on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

He also thanked the members of "all parties and factions" for their work, and expressed gratitude to the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada of the second convocation.