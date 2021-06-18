Kyivavtodor to continue cooperation with law enforcers, provide all necessary documents - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyivavtodor cooperates with law enforcement officers, who conduct searches in the office premises of the municipal corporation on Thursday, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

Law enforcement officers search and seize documents for evidence of tax evasion by a number of utilities. It is reported that Kyivavtodor does not have any contractual relations with these enterprises.

Kyivavtodor says that none of the aforementioned enterprises were reflected in the corporation's tax reports. The corporation paid all taxes in full in due time, respectively, with tax returns and financial statements in accordance with the current legislation," the message says.

At the same time, the company assured that they would continue to cooperate with law enforcement officers and provide all the necessary requested documents.

As reported, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the State Fiscal Service in Kyiv, are conducting searches in the offices of the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation in the case of tax evasion during the reconstruction and repair of overpasses in the amount of more than UAH 30 million by the contractor and subcontractors who carried out work on the construction and reconstruction of bridges and overpasses in Kyiv, in particular, the overpass at the intersection of Komarova and Lesia Kurbasa Avenues over the Kyiv-Volynsky-Sviatoshyno railway in 2019-2020.