13:47 07.06.2021

Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

 Mobile network operator Kyivstar has started accepting applications for participation in the STARt Yourself 2021 internship program.

As said in a statement of the operator, applications for participation in the program from students of Ukrainian universities, starting from junior students, are accepted from June 7 to June 21.

The company offers interns training and development of soft skills, formal employment for the period of internship, flexible hours and remuneration.

"It's no secret that it is quite difficult for university graduates without work experience to find a job. Years of recruiter's experience confirm: theoretical knowledge gained in educational institutions is not enough – practice is needed. Actually, this is what we offer to students: to gain practical knowledge and climb a new step, to become specialists," Head of Talent Acquisition and Development in Kyivstar, Svitlana Konchanina said, commenting on the initiative.

The internship will last six months. Its participants will gain general skills of working in a large company, get acquainted with business processes, take a course of personal development, be able to use the company's training platforms and gain narrow-profile experience in the following areas: Digital, SMM, copywriting, IT, BigData, finance, PR, technical direction, HR.

"The STARt Yourself program has been operating since 2018. Some 80 students have become its participants, 70 of whom have already completed their internship. A total of 35 interns continued to work in the company on a permanent basis," the operator said.

At the same time, Kyivstar said that program participants motivated by the result, whose values coincide with the values of the company, can receive an invitation to work if there are vacancies.

As reported, Kyivstar in the near future plans to increase the staff of IT and Digital specialists by 38.9%, to 500 people. At the same time, President of Kyivstar Alexander Komarov said that the market of IT specialists in Ukraine is now significantly "overheated."

Tags: #kyivstar
