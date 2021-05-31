Facts

Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

The executive director of Ukraine's largest pharmaceutical company Farmak, Volodymyr Kostiuk, has entered the rating of the top 25 best managers of domestic companies.

According to a press release from the pharmaceutical company, when preparing the rating, the Vlast Deneg edition used information from open sources, official information from companies, publications in the media, and opinions of industry experts.

The rating of the best top managers of Ukrainian companies includes two more representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, in particular, director general of PrJSC Fitofarm Vladyslav Malinin and CEO and financial director of Bayer in Ukraine Oliver Gierlichs.

As reported, in 2020, Farmak increased its exports by 40%, supplying products to more than 30 countries of the EU, Central and South America, the CIS, the Middle East, Asia, etc. Investments in the development of the enterprise in 2020 amounted to UAH 1.3 billion, which is 78% more compared to 2019.

Farmak is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, it produces medicines in all 14 therapeutic groups. Annually it introduces to the market about 20 new modern complex-component drugs. Currently, there are about 100 drugs in development.

The company annually reinvests up to 90% of its profits in development. In general, since 1995, more than $ 310 million have been invested in the modernization of production. Annual investment in research and development is approximately $ 15 million. Production facilities, research facilities, the laboratory and technical complex of the enterprise have international certification and meet the high requirements of European GMP standards.

According to the unified state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficial owner of Farmak is head of the supervisory board Filya Zhebrovska (80% of the shares).

