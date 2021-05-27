Facts

14:32 27.05.2021

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

On Thursday, May 27, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas again violated the ceasefire, as a result of which one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, the press service of the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire and carried out targeted shelling of the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near the village of Novotoshkivske. As a result of a sniper shot, one soldier from the Joint Forces received a bullet wound incompatible with life," the JFO said.

It says that in response to the actions of Russian-occupation forces, Ukrainian servicemen returned fire.

Now the brigade officials and the operational response group of the Military Law-Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene.

"The actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire and stabilization," the press center of the Pivnich task force said.

