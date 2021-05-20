Zelensky: We're building country without oligarchs, without war, where everyone is equal before law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that building a country without oligarchs, without war, and where everyone is equal before the law are priorities in his work.

"These are the priorities… Number one: we are building a country without oligarchs ... I think you see our first steps, for which I have been preparing for a long time, and now you see the results, the country for 40 million, not for Forbes top 100," said Zelensky at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, the president said that the government is building a country that is not dependent on the sanctions policy of other states, but that independently defends its sovereignty, including within the country.

"We are building a country where everyone will be equal before the laws - both those I mentioned above and all others. This is the area that we are building from scratch: a new judicial system, an anti-corruption court, the Constitutional Court, many important laws, the majority of which have already been agreed upon," he added.

Among other things, Zelensky noted that building a state where there is no poverty, and where the land belongs to the people is among his priorities.

"Regarding pensions, I don't see justice there yet. There will be a pension reform," he said.

At the same time, the President noted that several pension programs have started to work, in particular, for people over 75 years old.

"And the most important priority is that we are building a country without war. And this is true. It is, however, a difficult path, not very fast. We are building this peace brick by brick - this is what we are doing. And we understand that peace must be strong – forever. And it depends on the strength of our army," Zelensky said.