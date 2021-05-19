Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

MP Andriy Aksionov, elected in the midterm elections in constituency No. 50, has taken the oath in the Verkhovna Rada.

During the plenary session, representatives of the opposition blocked the rostrum and accompanied the process of taking the oath by Aksionov with shouts of "Disgrace" (Hanba), an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Before that, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk had gathered the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups for a short meeting on this matter, after which he said that he had clarified with the parliamentary staff the day before whether there were any legal grounds that would prevent Aksionov from taking an oath.

In view of the absence of those, Stefanchuk gave the floor to Akionov. At the same time, given the blocking of the parliamentary rostrum by members of opposition factions and some non-factional deputies, the first deputy speaker suggested that the new parliamentarian take the oath from the seat.

In addition, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk turned to the Security Service of Ukraine with a request to provide an official clarification about the possible existence of Aksionov's citizenship of the Russian Federation.

As reported, on March 28, 2021, midterm elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in single-mandate constituencies No. 50 in Donetsk region and No. 87 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, in which 32 candidates took part.

According to the results of electronic processing of 100% of the protocols, representative of the political party Order Andriy Aksionov won in the 50th constituency, gaining 65.46% of the votes.

At the same time, representative of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Denys Kazansky, noted on his Facebook page that Aksionov in 2014, being the village head of Dobropillia, allegedly contributed to the organization of a "referendum" on the self-determination of the "Donetsk People's Republic".

In support of this, a video dated May 12, 2014 was published in the internet, where "DPR fans" from neighboring towns thank Aksionov for organizing a "referendum."

Later, first deputy chairman of the parliament Stefanchuk said that the CEC and the Rada would have to react if the Security Service of Ukraine confirms information about Aksionov's citizenship of the Russian Federation, as well as the fact of his involvement in organizing a "referendum" in Dobropillia on the self-determination of the "Donetsk People's Republic."

Also, according to Kazansky, Aksionov has dual citizenship - of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which is confirmed by information from the database of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation.

In addition, in May 2018, the prosecutor's office of Donetsk region, together with the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, informed Aksionov of suspicion of official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code), forgery and the use of documents (Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code), misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it through abuse of office (Part 2, 3, Article 191 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, Aksionov committed such actions with the aim of illegally visiting the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. On January 29, 2019, Kramatorsk City Court chose for Aksionov night house arrest for two months as a preventive measure.