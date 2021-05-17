Facts

12:34 17.05.2021

Zelensky announces provision of fast Internet access throughout Ukraine this year

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to provide quick access to the Internet in 2021 for citizens throughout Ukraine.

"Another point of my program is quick access to the Internet for all residents of our beloved Ukraine ... This year we are striving to provide access to the fixed Internet. Some 3,000 Ukrainian villages, their schools, hospitals, libraries," Zelensky said during his speech at All-Ukrainian forum entitled "Ukraine 30. Digitalization."

He noted that "over the past six months, more than 2 million Ukrainian citizens have already received access to high-speed 4G Internet." During this time, according to Zelensky, "millions of Ukrainians have mastered the basics of digital literacy."

The head of state also added that one of the goals of the President's Office is to make decisions by citizens via the Internet.

"Important decisions are made online, precisely via the Internet. This is a significant day. Today we are taking the first step towards e-democracy. This is the launch of electronic petitions in the Diia application," the president said.

He added that currently more than 10 million Ukrainians use the Diia application.

