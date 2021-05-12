Facts

17:50 12.05.2021

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Defense attachés of Sweden, Denmark and Norway on Wednesday, May 12, as part of their official visit to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, visited military unit No. 3,035, as well as one of the checkpoints of the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Guard's press service reports.

"Today's events are only a part of the visit program of a foreign delegation to get acquainted with the security policy, the operational situation in the JFO area and the current state of implementation of tasks to suppress fire and stabilize the line of demarcation of the sides," the report said.

It specifies that the delegation included Defense Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Ukraine Captain 1st Rank Björn Vilbern, Defense Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Ukraine Captain 1st Rank Felix Ebbestad, and Defense Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Ukraine Lieutenant Colonel Boye Lillerud.

"At the 15th Sloviansk Regiment, the foreign delegation was familiarized with the features of the functions of the National Guard in the JFO area and presented samples of military equipment and weapons that are used by National Guard's units," the National Guard notes.

They add that on the territory of the unit, defense attachés paid tribute to the dead Ukrainian soldiers near the Stele of Memory.

The delegation also visited one of the checkpoints. On the spot, foreign colleagues got acquainted with the specifics and conditions of service of the Joint Forces' guards, who provide isolation and restrictive measures.

As reported, on May 11, representatives of Kyiv Association of Military Attachés visited units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which perform tasks on the line of contact with the enemy and became acquainted with the infrastructure and work of the Zolote entry-exit checkpoint.

