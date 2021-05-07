Facts

18:29 07.05.2021

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky intends to support the provision of humanitarian aid to India due to the difficult epidemic situation in this country in connection with the spread of COVID-19, the website of the head of the Ukrainian state reported on Friday.

"I know that the government is considering the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to India. I confirm that I will sign a corresponding decree in the near future, and we will do everything to really help the people of India. I think that in the coming days, India will definitely receive humanitarian aid from Ukraine," Zelensky said during a meeting with Cyrus Poonawalla, founder and owner of the Serum Institute of India.

