One Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling at Armed Forces' positions in Donbas on Thursday

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in Donbas on Thursday as a result of the shelling of Russia-occupation forces at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Skhid (East) task force has reported.

"On May 6, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, in the zone of responsibility of the Skhid task force, as a result of the shelling at the positions of our defenders by the armed formations of the Russian Federation, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound incompatible with life," the report said.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC reported the OSCE representatives about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.