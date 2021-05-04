Facts

13:27 04.05.2021

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

2 min read
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it is planned to discuss a road map for Ukraine on the implementation of its steps to join NATO at the NATO summit, which will take place on June 14.

"At the NATO summit in June, it is planned to discuss a road map for Ukraine to take steps to join NATO," Duda said during a joint briefing with Zelensky for the press on the European politics future.

Earlier, during his opening remarks at the summit of the presidents of five countries, President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, said that "Lithuania does not recognize the occupation of Crimea."

"I want to emphasize that Lithuania will never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and will act towards the end of the actual occupation of the eastern part of Ukraine," Nauseda said.

As reported, on April 16, at a briefing following the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine, France and German Chancellor, Volodymyr Zelensky said that "he expects to hear support for the provision of the Membership Action Plan at the NATO summit."

"As for France and President Macron, we feel Ukraine's support in the MAP issue. I would like to hear the specifics of when it can be, but it depends not only on France [...] There will be a NATO summit in June, and we will definitely hear if there is such a signal, and from which specific countries do we hear support on the MAP issue," Zelensky said.

Tags: #nato #duda #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 04.05.2021
Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

12:26 04.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

11:12 03.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

11:57 30.04.2021
Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

11:04 30.04.2021
Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

19:01 29.04.2021
Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

19:04 28.04.2021
United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

14:47 28.04.2021
Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

10:15 28.04.2021
Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

LATEST

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Norwegian bureau Snohetta wins competition for best project of Roshen Concert Hall

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD