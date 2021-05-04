Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it is planned to discuss a road map for Ukraine on the implementation of its steps to join NATO at the NATO summit, which will take place on June 14.

"At the NATO summit in June, it is planned to discuss a road map for Ukraine to take steps to join NATO," Duda said during a joint briefing with Zelensky for the press on the European politics future.

Earlier, during his opening remarks at the summit of the presidents of five countries, President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, said that "Lithuania does not recognize the occupation of Crimea."

"I want to emphasize that Lithuania will never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and will act towards the end of the actual occupation of the eastern part of Ukraine," Nauseda said.

As reported, on April 16, at a briefing following the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine, France and German Chancellor, Volodymyr Zelensky said that "he expects to hear support for the provision of the Membership Action Plan at the NATO summit."

"As for France and President Macron, we feel Ukraine's support in the MAP issue. I would like to hear the specifics of when it can be, but it depends not only on France [...] There will be a NATO summit in June, and we will definitely hear if there is such a signal, and from which specific countries do we hear support on the MAP issue," Zelensky said.