Facts

17:16 03.05.2021

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

2 min read
Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Poland and its current President Andrzej Duda support Ukrainians and Ukraine's aspirations to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Poland always supports Ukraine, the Ukrainian people. And so I had to be here [...] I also want to thank Andrzej Duda, for once again assuring Ukraine of support, in advocacy of our country regarding NATO membership. This is a very important signal for us. And I am grateful that Poland, led by President Duda, protects our sovereignty and our territorial integrity and does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation," Zelensky said during a joint press briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the future of European politics.

Zelensky also expressed the hope that "in the near future, problematic issues between Ukraine and Poland will be resolved."

"I know that we have some historical issues with Poland, but I am sure that there will be no such issues between our countries in the near future, because we understand each other perfectly," the President added.

In addition, the head of state greeted Duda on the 230th anniversary of adopting the Polish Constitution and invited him to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit.

"I am waiting for Andrzej Duda together with the first lady at the summit of the Crimean Platform in the days of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. This will be very important for us. This will be the first important summit where only our friends and partners will be. This is a summit that is associated with the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula," the President said.

Tags: #poland #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 03.05.2021
Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

15:52 29.04.2021
Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

18:21 27.04.2021
Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

18:00 27.04.2021
Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

16:30 27.04.2021
Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

18:01 26.04.2021
Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

16:27 26.04.2021
Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

14:37 26.04.2021
Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

14:15 26.04.2021
Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Ukraine to receive extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 – minister

Antonenko (Riffmaster) released from custody under 24-hour house arrest – court's ruling

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

LATEST

Norwegian bureau Snohetta wins competition for best project of Roshen Concert Hall

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

Ukraine to receive extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 – minister

Security assistance issue to come up during Blinken visit to Ukraine – U.S. Department of State

President's Office condemns march on occasion of creation of Halychyna division held in Kyiv

Austrian Chancellor Kurz offers Vienna as venue for possible Russian-U.S. summit in call with Putin

Antonenko (Riffmaster) released from custody under 24-hour house arrest – court's ruling

Mendel to continue to act as president's press secretary ad hoc, then to focus on work on interaction with foreign media – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD