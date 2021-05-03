Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Poland and its current President Andrzej Duda support Ukrainians and Ukraine's aspirations to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Poland always supports Ukraine, the Ukrainian people. And so I had to be here [...] I also want to thank Andrzej Duda, for once again assuring Ukraine of support, in advocacy of our country regarding NATO membership. This is a very important signal for us. And I am grateful that Poland, led by President Duda, protects our sovereignty and our territorial integrity and does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation," Zelensky said during a joint press briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the future of European politics.

Zelensky also expressed the hope that "in the near future, problematic issues between Ukraine and Poland will be resolved."

"I know that we have some historical issues with Poland, but I am sure that there will be no such issues between our countries in the near future, because we understand each other perfectly," the President added.

In addition, the head of state greeted Duda on the 230th anniversary of adopting the Polish Constitution and invited him to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit.

"I am waiting for Andrzej Duda together with the first lady at the summit of the Crimean Platform in the days of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. This will be very important for us. This will be the first important summit where only our friends and partners will be. This is a summit that is associated with the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula," the President said.